Comparing Cytek BioSciences (NASDAQ:CTKB) and Talis Biomedical (NASDAQ:TLIS)

Cytek BioSciences (NASDAQ:CTKB) and Talis Biomedical (NASDAQ:TLIS) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

25.6% of Cytek BioSciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.5% of Talis Biomedical shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Cytek BioSciences and Talis Biomedical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cytek BioSciences N/A N/A N/A Talis Biomedical -2,742.84% -103.75% -64.65%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cytek BioSciences and Talis Biomedical’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cytek BioSciences N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Talis Biomedical $10.94 million 6.70 -$91.13 million N/A N/A

Cytek BioSciences has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Talis Biomedical.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Cytek BioSciences and Talis Biomedical, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cytek BioSciences 0 1 3 0 2.75 Talis Biomedical 2 2 0 0 1.50

Cytek BioSciences currently has a consensus target price of $27.33, indicating a potential upside of 88.25%. Talis Biomedical has a consensus target price of $9.25, indicating a potential upside of 231.54%. Given Talis Biomedical’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Talis Biomedical is more favorable than Cytek BioSciences.

Summary

Cytek BioSciences beats Talis Biomedical on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cytek BioSciences

Cytek Biosciences Inc provides cell analysis solutions. The company developed high-resolution, high-content and high-sensitivity cell analysis technology called Full Spectrum Profiling. Cytek Biosciences Inc is based in FREMONT, Calif.

About Talis Biomedical

Talis Biomedical Corporation operates as a molecular diagnostic company. It is developing the Talis One system to address limitations of existing point-of-care diagnostic testing technologies for infectious diseases. The company is also developing Talis One assay kits for respiratory infections, infections related to women's health, and sexually transmitted infections; and other tests for the detection of other respiratory infections, such as a respiratory panel test to detect influenza A and influenza B plus SARS-CoV-2. Talis Biomedical Corporation was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

