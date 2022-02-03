Comparing Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) and Unity Software (NYSE:U)

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) and Unity Software (NYSE:U) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

37.5% of Clear Secure shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.4% of Unity Software shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.0% of Unity Software shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Clear Secure and Unity Software’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clear Secure $230.80 million 15.42 -$9.31 million N/A N/A Unity Software $772.45 million 37.77 -$282.31 million ($1.64) -62.20

Clear Secure has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Unity Software.

Profitability

This table compares Clear Secure and Unity Software’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clear Secure -10.42% -6.08% -3.72% Unity Software -44.77% -19.10% -14.32%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Clear Secure and Unity Software, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Clear Secure 0 4 2 0 2.33 Unity Software 0 1 10 0 2.91

Clear Secure presently has a consensus target price of $45.83, suggesting a potential upside of 88.85%. Unity Software has a consensus target price of $165.00, suggesting a potential upside of 61.75%. Given Clear Secure’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Clear Secure is more favorable than Unity Software.

Summary

Unity Software beats Clear Secure on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Clear Secure

Clear Secure, Inc. focuses on operating as a holding company for Alclear Holdings LLC that provides a member-centric secure identity platform using biometric data in the United States. The company's secure identity platform uses biometrics to automate the identity verification process through CLEAR lanes in airports. Its secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking; and robust, secure, and scalable back-end. The company also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable and fast experiences through entry lanes in airport security checkpoints across the nation, as well as a broader network; CLEAR app, a consumer-facing digital product that facilitates new user enrollment and member engagement from their mobile device; and CLEAR Pass for CBP Mobile Passport Control, a mobile app that enables digital submission of U.S. Customs and Border Protection forms and U.S. entry through the mobile passport control lane. Clear Secure, Inc. was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Unity Software

Unity Software Inc. operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

