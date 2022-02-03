Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (EPA:ML) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $139.11

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (EPA:ML) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €139.11 ($156.30) and traded as high as €149.85 ($168.37). Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions shares last traded at €147.70 ($165.96), with a volume of 385,860 shares.

ML has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €150.00 ($168.54) price target on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €174.00 ($195.51) price objective on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays set a €150.00 ($168.54) price objective on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €150.00 ($168.54) price objective on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €165.00 ($185.39) price objective on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €159.50 ($179.21).

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €144.55 and a 200-day moving average price of €139.20.

Compagnie GÃ©nÃ©rale des Ãtablissements Michelin SociÃ©tÃ© en commandite par actions manufactures and sells tires worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive and Related Distribution, Road Transportation and Related Distribution, and Specialty Businesses and Related Distribution. The company offers tires for private use covering cars, motorcycles, bikes, scooters, and mopeds; and professional use, such as freight and passenger transport, tradesmen, professional and UV fleets, civil engineering, agriculture, aircrafts, surface mining, and metros and trams.

