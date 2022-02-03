Community Capital Bancshares (OTCMKTS:ALBY) Trading Down 1.3%

Community Capital Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALBY) shares fell 1.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $12.70 and last traded at $13.00. 4,423 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 227% from the average session volume of 1,354 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.17.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.06 and a 200 day moving average of $13.20.

Community Capital Bancshares Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ALBY)

Community Capital Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the ownership and management of AB&T National Bank. Its services include deposits, lending and providing loans. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Albany, GA.

