Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $333.80 Million

Equities research analysts expect Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) to report sales of $333.80 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Commerce Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $332.90 million to $335.00 million. Commerce Bancshares reported sales of $341.79 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares will report full-year sales of $1.38 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $1.40 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.44 billion to $1.48 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Commerce Bancshares.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 37.68% and a return on equity of 15.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CBSH. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $66.00 to $62.86 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.17.

In related news, Director David W. Kemper sold 4,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.94, for a total value of $331,601.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP David L. Roller sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.35, for a total transaction of $68,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,859 shares of company stock worth $1,770,439 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CBSH. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 596.4% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 939,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,059,000 after purchasing an additional 804,699 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 29.1% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,051,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,042,000 after purchasing an additional 237,170 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 87.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 481,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,521,000 after purchasing an additional 224,757 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 1,904.5% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 153,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,689,000 after purchasing an additional 145,752 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,721,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $799,420,000 after buying an additional 140,775 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CBSH opened at $69.57 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.88. Commerce Bancshares has a 52 week low of $61.81 and a 52 week high of $79.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.55.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.35%.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

