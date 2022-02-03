Color Platform Price Tops $0.0038 on Top Exchanges (CLR)

Color Platform (CURRENCY:CLR) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 3rd. In the last week, Color Platform has traded down 22.5% against the dollar. One Color Platform coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. Color Platform has a total market capitalization of $521,661.98 and approximately $5.00 worth of Color Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36,879.11 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $275.65 or 0.00747446 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.01 or 0.00241362 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000904 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.37 or 0.00025414 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00004439 BTC.

Unbound (UNB) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000019 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000010 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Color Platform Profile

CLR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 6th, 2013. Color Platform’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 137,230,262 coins. The official message board for Color Platform is medium.com/colorsorg . Color Platform’s official Twitter account is @copperlark and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Color Platform is color-platform.org/~colors/en . The Reddit community for Color Platform is /r/colorsorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “There are many changes over Bitcoin which makes it not just another clone, one which includes using SHA3 instead of SHA2 or Scrypt. If compared to BTC, some significant changes have been done to basic system parameters. Transaction speed has increased by reducing the block generation rate down to 4 minutes and a total of 26 Million will be mined. “

Buying and Selling Color Platform

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Color Platform directly using US dollars.

