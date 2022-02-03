Colliers International Group (CIG) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Colliers International Group (TSE:CIG) (NASDAQ:CIGI) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 10th. Analysts expect Colliers International Group to post earnings of C$1.35 per share for the quarter.

Colliers International Group (TSE:CIG) (NASDAQ:CIGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.46 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$986.61 million.

Get Colliers International Group alerts:

Colliers International Group has a 12-month low of C$1.89 and a 12-month high of C$47.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.192 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from Colliers International Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.06.

In related news, Senior Officer John W. Kenny sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$188.14, for a total value of C$37,627.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,220,047.28. Also, Senior Officer Brian Rosen sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$184.80, for a total value of C$646,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$184,800. Insiders sold 3,800 shares of company stock worth $698,729 in the last quarter.

About Colliers International Group

Colliers International Group Inc is engaged in the provision of commercial real estate services. The Company offers services, including outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage and sales brokerage. Its segments include Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific, and Corporate.

Further Reading: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Colliers International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colliers International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.