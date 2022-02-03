Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Price Target Cut to $90.00

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $91.00 to $90.00 in a report published on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays reduced their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $86.00.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

NYSE:CL opened at $82.80 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.63. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $74.01 and a twelve month high of $85.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 308.71% and a net margin of 12.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 24th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 21st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.31%.

In related news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.14, for a total value of $44,432.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

Featured Story: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.