CohBar, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of CohBar, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the five ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.00.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CWBR shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of CohBar in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $2.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CohBar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in CohBar by 46.8% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 118,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 37,858 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of CohBar in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,096,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of CohBar in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $869,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CohBar by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 203,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 59,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CohBar in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $86,000. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CWBR opened at $0.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.26 million, a PE ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 2.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.40 and its 200-day moving average is $0.80. CohBar has a fifty-two week low of $0.25 and a fifty-two week high of $2.27.

CohBar (NASDAQ:CWBR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CohBar will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

CohBar Company Profile

CohBar, Inc engages in the research and development of mitochondria-based therapeutics. It focuses on treatments of diseases, which include diabetes, obesity, fatty liver disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, cancer, Alzheimer’s disease, and atherosclerosis. The company was founded by Nir Barzilai, Pinchas Cohen, David Sinclair, John Amatruda, and Laura Cobb on October 19, 2007 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

