Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The information technology service provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 10.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS.

Cognizant Technology Solutions stock traded down $2.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $86.06. 3,680,402 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,113,405. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $45.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.14. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 1-year low of $66.19 and a 1-year high of $92.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $84.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.32.

In other news, EVP Andrew J. Stafford sold 6,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total value of $519,347.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

CTSH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $93.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Barclays increased their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $93.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.67.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

