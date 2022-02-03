Cognition Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CGTX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Cognition Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CGTX) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,800 shares, an increase of 33.9% from the December 31st total of 23,000 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 84,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

CGTX has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Cognition Therapeutics from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cognition Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Cognition Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Cognition Therapeutics alerts:

Cognition Therapeutics stock opened at $4.33 on Thursday. Cognition Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.02 and a 12-month high of $13.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.21.

Cognition Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($8.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($7.55). Sell-side analysts predict that Cognition Therapeutics will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cognition Therapeutics

Cognition Therapeutics Incis a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engaged in the discovery and development of innovative, small molecule therapeutics targeting age-related degenerative diseases and disorders of the central nervous system and retina. Cognition Therapeutics Incis based in PURCHASE, N.Y.

Further Reading: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Cognition Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognition Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.