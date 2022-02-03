Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) Shares Purchased by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,243,862 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,805 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Codexis were worth $28,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Codexis by 70.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,814 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Codexis during the 3rd quarter worth about $216,000. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Codexis during the 2nd quarter worth about $256,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Codexis during the 2nd quarter valued at about $258,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Codexis by 102,852.9% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,502 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 17,485 shares in the last quarter. 97.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CDXS opened at $19.82 on Thursday. Codexis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.55 and a fifty-two week high of $42.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.05. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.58 and a beta of 1.71.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.12. Codexis had a negative net margin of 14.82% and a negative return on equity of 9.02%. The company had revenue of $36.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 100.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Codexis, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CDXS shares. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Codexis from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Codexis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Codexis from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.67.

In other Codexis news, Director Dennis P. Wolf sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.83, for a total value of $144,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Patrick Y. Yang sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total transaction of $252,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 48,000 shares of company stock worth $1,807,100. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Codexis, Inc is an enzyme engineering company, which engages in the development and sale of therapeutics. It operates through the Performance Enzymes and Novel Biotherapeutics segments. The Performance Enzymes segment commercializes CodeEvolver protein engineering technology platform and products in the pharmaceuticals market.

