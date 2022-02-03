CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) Shares Bought by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 494 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in CNO Financial Group were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 295.2% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group in the second quarter worth approximately $92,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 27.7% in the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group in the second quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 37.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 2,476 shares during the last quarter. 95.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CNO Financial Group stock opened at $25.06 on Thursday. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $21.62 and a one year high of $27.89. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.22.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 24th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. CNO Financial Group’s payout ratio is 16.10%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CNO. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on CNO Financial Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Piper Sandler lowered CNO Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on CNO Financial Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

CNO Financial Group Company Profile

CNO Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in developing, marketing, and administering health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance and other insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Bankers Life, Washington National, and Colonial Penn. The Bankers Life segment markets and distributes medicare supplement insurance, interest-sensitive life insurance, traditional life insurance, fixed annuities and long-term care insurance products to the middle-income senior market through a dedicated field force of career agents and sales managers supported by a network of community-based sales offices.

