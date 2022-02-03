CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Stock Position Lessened by MUFG Securities EMEA plc

MUFG Securities EMEA plc reduced its stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 10.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,100 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in CME Group were worth $8,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CME. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 3,500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. RE Advisers Corp grew its stake in CME Group by 53.1% during the 3rd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in CME Group by 96.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $108,000. 84.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CME has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on CME Group from $230.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Raymond James upped their price objective on CME Group from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on CME Group from $217.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. TheStreet raised shares of CME Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised CME Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $254.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $234.00.

In other CME Group news, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.07, for a total transaction of $2,220,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.00, for a total value of $115,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,045 shares of company stock valued at $4,691,620. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CME opened at $239.37 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $86.03 billion, a PE ratio of 35.31, a PEG ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.44. CME Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $179.69 and a 12 month high of $240.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $226.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $213.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.10%.

CME Group Profile

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

