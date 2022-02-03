CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.31 EPS

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.31, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CMC Materials had a negative net margin of 5.72% and a positive return on equity of 21.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.92 EPS.

NASDAQ CCMP traded down $2.48 on Thursday, reaching $182.93. The company had a trading volume of 9,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,097. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of -77.16 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $173.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.19. CMC Materials has a 12 month low of $119.19 and a 12 month high of $198.60.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. CMC Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -77.31%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CCMP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CMC Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of CMC Materials from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of CMC Materials from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.63.

In other CMC Materials news, Director Barbara A. Klein sold 27,638 shares of CMC Materials stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.23, for a total value of $5,119,386.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David H. Li sold 20,150 shares of CMC Materials stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.40, for a total transaction of $3,715,660.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 58,847 shares of company stock worth $10,876,538. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CMC Materials stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) by 24.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,297 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 13,323 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.23% of CMC Materials worth $10,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

About CMC Materials

CMC Materials, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Materials and Performance Material. The Electronic Materials segment consists of CMP slurries and polishing pads businesses and KMG electronic chemicals business.

