Clipper Logistics (LON:CLG) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $688.54

Shares of Clipper Logistics plc (LON:CLG) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 688.54 ($9.26) and traded as high as GBX 706 ($9.49). Clipper Logistics shares last traded at GBX 688 ($9.25), with a volume of 145,744 shares changing hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Clipper Logistics in a research report on Thursday, December 9th.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 689.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 751.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 486.22, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of £700.85 million and a PE ratio of 30.86.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were given a GBX 4.50 ($0.06) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. Clipper Logistics’s payout ratio is 0.50%.

In other news, insider David Hodkin sold 1,100,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 721 ($9.69), for a total value of £7,933,710.96 ($10,666,457.33).

About Clipper Logistics (LON:CLG)

Clipper Logistics plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides value-added logistics services to the retail sector in the United Kingdom, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company operates through two segments, Value-Added Logistics Services and Commercial Vehicles. It offers e-fulfilment, returns management, multichannel, technical services, warehousing, urban and retail consolidation, secure logistics, transportation, port deconsolidation logistics, and contract packaging services.

