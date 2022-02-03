Clearstead Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 295.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,031 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

A opened at $144.24 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $43.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.04. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $112.47 and a 12-month high of $179.57.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 26.71% and a net margin of 19.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This is a boost from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 3rd. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.32%.

In related news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 123,459 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total transaction of $18,373,168.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Dominique Grau sold 3,669 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total value of $590,709.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 130,097 shares of company stock worth $19,434,604.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Agilent Technologies from $162.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Agilent Technologies from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.50.

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

