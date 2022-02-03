Clearstead Advisors LLC Purchases 423 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,408 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VOE. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 313.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,916,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453,591 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 77.2% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 442,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,762,000 after purchasing an additional 192,704 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,353,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,685,000 after purchasing an additional 168,424 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 9.0% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,028,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,232,000 after purchasing an additional 167,983 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 72,214.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 137,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,303,000 after purchasing an additional 137,208 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of VOE opened at $148.45 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $147.80 and its 200-day moving average is $145.45. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $121.25 and a fifty-two week high of $154.01.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Featured Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.