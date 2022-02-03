Clearstead Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Clearstead Advisors LLC reduced its stake in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) by 24.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,976 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 630 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in United Airlines by 23.7% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,213,667 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $63,463,000 after purchasing an additional 232,752 shares in the last quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP grew its position in United Airlines by 0.9% during the second quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP now owns 643,731 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,660,000 after acquiring an additional 5,856 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in United Airlines by 3.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,145,936 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $530,531,000 after acquiring an additional 291,542 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in United Airlines during the second quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Finally, Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in United Airlines during the third quarter valued at approximately $240,000. 58.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UAL opened at $44.12 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.08, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $14.28 billion, a PE ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 1.48. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.79 and a 1 year high of $63.70.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The transportation company reported ($1.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.11) by $0.51. United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 87.27% and a negative net margin of 7.97%. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($7.00) EPS. United Airlines’s quarterly revenue was up 140.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on UAL shares. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of United Airlines from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of United Airlines from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of United Airlines from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of United Airlines from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of United Airlines from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Airlines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.31.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which offers satellite based Wi-Fi, including on long-haul overseas routes. It transports people and cargo throughout North America and to destinations in Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East and Latin America. UAL, through United and its regional carriers.

