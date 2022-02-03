Clearstead Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Clearstead Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF) by 33.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 390 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $219,000. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 102.0% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 81,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,879,000 after acquiring an additional 41,069 shares during the period. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC raised its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 21,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,393,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 43.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 66,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,584,000 after acquiring an additional 20,119 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF stock opened at $171.89 on Thursday. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 52-week low of $137.41 and a 52-week high of $176.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.84.

