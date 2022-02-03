Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its holdings in Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,439 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,285 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Civista Bancshares were worth $3,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Civista Bancshares by 46,720.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,341 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,336 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Civista Bancshares by 26.3% in the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Civista Bancshares in the third quarter worth $224,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Civista Bancshares in the second quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Civista Bancshares in the third quarter valued at $238,000. 52.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Civista Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Civista Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd.

Shares of CIVB stock opened at $23.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $357.62 million, a P/E ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Civista Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.44 and a twelve month high of $25.94.

About Civista Bancshares

Civista Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the community banking business. It provides financial services through its offices in the Ohio counties of Erie, Crawford, Champaign, Franklin, Logan, Summit, Huron, Ottawa, Madison, Union and Richland. The firm’s primary deposit products are checking, savings, and term certificate accounts, and its lending products are residential mortgage, commercial and installment loans.

