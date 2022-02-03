Citigroup Trims Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) Target Price to $228.00

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Citigroup from $242.00 to $228.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 38.22% from the stock’s current price.

TT has been the subject of several other reports. Stephens increased their price objective on Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $174.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Trane Technologies from $217.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Vertical Research cut Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $214.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $198.53.

Shares of TT opened at $164.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.94. Trane Technologies has a 52 week low of $144.09 and a 52 week high of $207.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $189.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $188.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 30th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 9.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Trane Technologies will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael W. Lamach sold 49,930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $9,986,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 36,773 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.04, for a total value of $6,988,340.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,716 shares of company stock worth $18,696,841 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TT. Amundi bought a new position in Trane Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $324,174,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Trane Technologies by 61.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,931,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116,733 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Trane Technologies by 7,892.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 584,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,690,000 after acquiring an additional 577,515 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Trane Technologies by 122.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 820,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,688,000 after acquiring an additional 451,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in Trane Technologies by 5,341.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 351,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,634,000 after acquiring an additional 344,737 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Plc is a global climate innovator, which engages in providing efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. Its strategic brands include Trane and Thermo King. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions; residential heating and cooling; and transport refrigeration systems and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

