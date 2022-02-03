Citigroup Inc. Sells 36,056 Shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its holdings in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) by 61.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,056 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Celsius were worth $2,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Celsius by 0.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,230,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,270,000 after purchasing an additional 26,647 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Celsius by 57.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,275,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191,768 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Celsius by 20.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,157,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,056,000 after purchasing an additional 197,013 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of Celsius by 20.6% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 778,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,145,000 after purchasing an additional 133,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Celsius by 22.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 689,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,461,000 after purchasing an additional 127,084 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 26,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.04, for a total transaction of $1,876,497.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Fieldly sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CELH stock opened at $49.95 on Thursday. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.45 and a 1-year high of $110.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 454.13 and a beta of 2.17.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). Celsius had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 3.65%. The business had revenue of $94.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CELH has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley lifted their price target on Celsius from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Celsius in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Celsius from $103.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Celsius in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Celsius from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.83.

Celsius Company Profile

Celsius Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of calorie-burning beverages. It offers flavors including grapefruit, cucumber lime, orange pomegranate, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

