Citigroup Inc. Lowers Position in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) by 60.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 40,557 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 61,001 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Emergent BioSolutions were worth $2,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EBS. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 54,590 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,733,000 after buying an additional 13,520 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 156,555 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,839,000 after buying an additional 18,465 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,725 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 1,837 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Connable Office Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 6,122 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 1,739 shares in the last quarter. 82.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EBS. Zacks Investment Research cut Emergent BioSolutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Benchmark raised Emergent BioSolutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Emergent BioSolutions from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Chardan Capital decreased their price target on Emergent BioSolutions from $92.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.17.

In other Emergent BioSolutions news, CFO Richard S. Lindahl acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.46 per share, for a total transaction of $112,380.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Emergent BioSolutions stock opened at $45.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 0.86. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a one year low of $29.88 and a one year high of $127.20.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by ($2.71). The business had revenue of $329.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.77 million. Emergent BioSolutions had a return on equity of 18.63% and a net margin of 13.74%. Emergent BioSolutions’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Emergent BioSolutions

Emergent BioSolutions Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of medical countermeasures. It offers specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, intentional and naturally occurring public health threats. The firm’s products include ACAM2000, BioThrax, Raxibacuma, Vaxchora, and VIGIV.

