Citigroup Inc. Acquires 47,536 Shares of SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX) by 100.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 94,732 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,536 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in SecureWorks were worth $1,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in SecureWorks by 223.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,816 shares during the last quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SecureWorks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $895,000. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SecureWorks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,540,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of SecureWorks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of SecureWorks by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 60,383 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 3,909 shares during the period. 13.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SCWX shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of SecureWorks in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of SecureWorks from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of SecureWorks from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SecureWorks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of SecureWorks from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SecureWorks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.25.

SecureWorks stock opened at $14.08 on Thursday. SecureWorks Corp. has a 12-month low of $12.78 and a 12-month high of $26.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.74 and its 200 day moving average is $18.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -28.73 and a beta of 0.99.

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.07. SecureWorks had a negative net margin of 7.41% and a negative return on equity of 2.61%. The company had revenue of $133.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. SecureWorks’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that SecureWorks Corp. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SecureWorks

SecureWorks Corp. is a cyber security company, which engages in the provision of information security solutions. The firm’s products include extended detection and response, managed detection and response, and vulnerability management. Its services include managed security, incident response, threat intelligence, security consulting, adversarial security testing.

