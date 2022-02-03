Citigroup Inc. Acquires 10,127 Shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,060 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,127 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Mattel were worth $1,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MAT. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mattel by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 4,843 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mattel by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Mattel by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 32,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 9,327 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in shares of Mattel in the 2nd quarter worth $522,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Mattel by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 904,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,185,000 after buying an additional 207,895 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.07% of the company’s stock.

Mattel stock opened at $21.51 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.61. Mattel, Inc. has a one year low of $17.55 and a one year high of $23.31. The stock has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a PE ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 1.55.

MAT has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded Mattel from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. MKM Partners upgraded Mattel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on Mattel from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

Mattel, Inc is a global children’s entertainment company that specializes in the design and production of toys and consumer products. The company engages consumers through its portfolio of iconic franchises, including Barbie, Hot Wheels, American Girl, Fisher-Price, Thomas & Friends, UNO and MEGA. It operates through the following segments: North America, International and American Girl.

