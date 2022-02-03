Cigna (NYSE:CI) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Cigna (NYSE:CI) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of at least $22.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $22.48.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn restated a buy rating on shares of Cigna in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. SVB Leerink restated a hold rating and set a $223.00 price objective on shares of Cigna in a research report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Cigna from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Cigna in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $259.83.
Cigna stock traded down $12.37 during trading on Thursday, reaching $217.65. The stock had a trading volume of 69,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,806,744. Cigna has a 52-week low of $191.74 and a 52-week high of $272.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $224.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $216.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $72.14 billion, a PE ratio of 9.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.88.
In other Cigna news, EVP Everett Neville sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.49, for a total transaction of $1,101,552.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About Cigna
Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.
Recommended Story: Options Trading
Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.