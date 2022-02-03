Cigna (NYSE:CI) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Cigna (NYSE:CI) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of at least $22.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $22.48.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn restated a buy rating on shares of Cigna in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. SVB Leerink restated a hold rating and set a $223.00 price objective on shares of Cigna in a research report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Cigna from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Cigna in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $259.83.

Get Cigna alerts:

Cigna stock traded down $12.37 during trading on Thursday, reaching $217.65. The stock had a trading volume of 69,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,806,744. Cigna has a 52-week low of $191.74 and a 52-week high of $272.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $224.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $216.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $72.14 billion, a PE ratio of 9.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.88.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.68 by $0.09. Cigna had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The company had revenue of $45.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.51 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Cigna will post 20.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cigna news, EVP Everett Neville sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.49, for a total transaction of $1,101,552.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Cigna

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

Recommended Story: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.