Cielo Waste Solutions (CVE:CMC) Trading Up 3.1%

Cielo Waste Solutions Corp (CVE:CMC)’s share price shot up 3.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.34 and last traded at C$0.34. 487,029 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 5,356,914 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.33.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Cielo Waste Solutions in a report on Wednesday, November 24th.

The stock has a market cap of C$231.75 million and a P/E ratio of -4.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.62.

Cielo Waste Solutions (CVE:CMC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Cielo Waste Solutions Corp will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cielo Waste Solutions Company Profile (CVE:CMC)

