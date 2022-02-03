CIBC Trims Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) Target Price to C$9.00

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) had its price objective decreased by analysts at CIBC from C$12.00 to C$9.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on CGC. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from C$25.28 to C$16.70 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Eight Capital lowered shares of Canopy Growth from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. lowered shares of Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Alliance Global Partners cut their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from C$18.00 to C$11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Canopy Growth from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canopy Growth has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.22.

Shares of Canopy Growth stock traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.57. 490,376 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,762,096. Canopy Growth has a twelve month low of $6.64 and a twelve month high of $56.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.21. The company has a current ratio of 9.63, a quick ratio of 8.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.14. Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 201.25% and a negative return on equity of 24.66%. The company had revenue of $145.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.63 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Canopy Growth will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CGC. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 1.6% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 37,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 13.6% during the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 9.3% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 38.2% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Partners Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 15.0% during the second quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 8,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.59% of the company’s stock.

Canopy Growth

Canopy Growth Corp. engages in the production and sale of medical cannabis. The firm operates through the following segments: Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products. The Global Cannabis segment encompasses the production, distribution and sale of a diverse range of cannabis and cannabinoid-based consumer products in Canada and internationally pursuant to applicable international and domestic legislation, regulations and permits.

