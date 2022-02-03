Chubb (NYSE:CB) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Earnings Beat

Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $207.62 and last traded at $206.08, with a volume of 16463 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $199.87.

The financial services provider reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.56. Chubb had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The business had revenue of $8.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.28%.

CB has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $198.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $227.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $189.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.19.

In other news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 15,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.01, for a total transaction of $3,000,228.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 28,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.23, for a total transaction of $5,163,967.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 92.0% in the 4th quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $192.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $185.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $89.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.78.

About Chubb (NYSE:CB)

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

