Chubb (NYSE:CB) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.52 EPS

Chubb (NYSE:CB) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.52, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $8.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 21.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.18 earnings per share.

CB stock opened at $207.53 on Thursday. Chubb has a 52-week low of $151.05 and a 52-week high of $208.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $192.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $185.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.78.

Get Chubb alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. Chubb’s payout ratio is 16.28%.

In other Chubb news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 15,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.01, for a total value of $3,000,228.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 28,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.23, for a total value of $5,163,967.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Chubb stock. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 8.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 87.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CB. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Chubb from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Chubb from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Raymond James upped their price target on Chubb from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Chubb from $198.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Chubb from $227.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.19.

About Chubb

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.