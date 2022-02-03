Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Chico’s FAS, Inc. is a cultivator of brands serving the lifestyle needs of fashion-savvy women 30 years and older. Their brand portfolio currently consists of three brands: Chico’s, White House Black Market and Soma. Their brands are all specialty retailers of private label women’s apparel, accessories and related products. Currently, they operate boutiques and outlets throughout the U.S. and Canada, as well as an online presence for each of their brands. “

Separately, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Chico’s FAS from $5.25 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of NYSE CHS opened at $4.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $553.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.30 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Chico’s FAS has a 1 year low of $2.12 and a 1 year high of $7.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.02.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $453.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.10 million. Chico’s FAS had a negative net margin of 2.57% and a negative return on equity of 2.16%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.42) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chico’s FAS will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHS. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 4.5% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 49,497 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 2,154 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 5.0% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 66,062 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 3,174 shares during the period. Clifford Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 5.1% in the third quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 66,030 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 3,177 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 1.3% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 250,489 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after acquiring an additional 3,240 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 14.5% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 27,462 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 3,487 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.52% of the company’s stock.

Chico’s FAS Company Profile

Chico’s FAS, Inc engages in the retail of women’s private branded, sophisticated, casual-to-dressy apparel, intimates, and complementary accessories. The firm’s product portfolio consists of the following brands: Chico’s, Soma, and White House Black Market. It also operates boutiques, retail stores, and websites to sell the products.

