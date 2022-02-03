Chia Network 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $13.92 Million (XCH)

Chia Network (CURRENCY:XCH) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 3rd. One Chia Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $85.93 or 0.00206989 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Chia Network has traded 12.9% lower against the dollar. Chia Network has a market capitalization of $241.16 million and $13.92 million worth of Chia Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002705 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001639 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.72 or 0.00050623 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,660.49 or 0.07192844 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.71 or 0.00055979 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,906.73 or 0.99780246 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00007117 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.36 or 0.00055050 BTC.

Chia Network Coin Profile

Chia Network’s total supply is 22,582,025 coins and its circulating supply is 2,806,430 coins. Chia Network’s official Twitter account is @chia_project

Chia Network Coin Trading

