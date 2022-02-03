Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) Stake Raised by Clearstead Advisors LLC

Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) by 804.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,583 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,408 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chewy were worth $108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chewy by 50.3% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 199,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,909,000 after buying an additional 66,833 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Chewy by 20.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,452,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,755,000 after buying an additional 245,511 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Chewy by 18.5% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 139,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,367,000 after buying an additional 21,800 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Chewy by 26.7% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 35,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after buying an additional 7,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alhambra Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chewy by 6.4% during the third quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. 96.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CHWY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Chewy from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Chewy from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised their price objective on shares of Chewy to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Chewy from $81.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush lowered shares of Chewy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.05.

In other news, Director James A. Star bought 26,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.72 per share, for a total transaction of $1,497,642.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 83,706 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total transaction of $6,293,854.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 276,576 shares of company stock valued at $17,229,834. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CHWY opened at $43.95 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,197.50 and a beta of 0.52. Chewy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.70 and a 12-month high of $120.00.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). Chewy had a net margin of 0.13% and a return on equity of 20.84%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Chewy Company Profile

Chewy, Inc engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

