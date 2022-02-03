Chemours (CC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Chemours (NYSE:CC) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 10th. Analysts expect Chemours to post earnings of $0.87 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Chemours (NYSE:CC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.28. Chemours had a return on equity of 72.01% and a net margin of 6.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Chemours to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Chemours alerts:

NYSE CC opened at $33.81 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83. Chemours has a twelve month low of $23.30 and a twelve month high of $38.87. The company has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.05 and its 200 day moving average is $32.04.

In related news, SVP David C. Shelton sold 9,886 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.74, for a total value of $294,009.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Sameer Ralhan sold 17,482 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.85, for a total transaction of $521,837.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 127,336 shares of company stock valued at $3,806,890. Company insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Chemours stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) by 84.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,290,544 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 592,395 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.78% of Chemours worth $44,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 72.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chemours from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Chemours from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Chemours from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.89.

Chemours Company Profile

The Chemours Co is a holding company that engages in the provision of performance chemicals. The firm delivers solutions, which include a range of industrial and chemical products for markets, including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, general industrial, mining, and oil & gas.

Featured Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Chemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.