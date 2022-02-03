Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) Shares Sold by Next Century Growth Investors LLC

Next Century Growth Investors LLC trimmed its position in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) by 11.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,582 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,877 shares during the period. Next Century Growth Investors LLC’s holdings in Chegg were worth $5,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHGG. FMR LLC lifted its position in Chegg by 18,377.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 599,961 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,871,000 after purchasing an additional 596,714 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Chegg by 196.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 163,622 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,237,000 after purchasing an additional 108,483 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Chegg by 107.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,943 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 15,543 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Chegg by 6.6% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 130,186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,820,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Chegg by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 97,751 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,124,000 after acquiring an additional 3,346 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Northland Securities downgraded Chegg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup downgraded Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Chegg from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Craig Hallum downgraded Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on Chegg from $56.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.50.

In related news, Director Ted Schlein purchased 35,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.54 per share, with a total value of $1,012,313.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Daniel Rosensweig acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.52 per share, with a total value of $713,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CHGG opened at $26.05 on Thursday. Chegg, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.23 and a 12-month high of $115.21. The company has a quick ratio of 13.64, a current ratio of 13.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -434.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.58.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Chegg had a net margin of 0.04% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The business had revenue of $171.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. Chegg’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Chegg, Inc engages in the operations of learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

