Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Price Target Cut to $792.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) had its target price trimmed by KeyCorp from $847.00 to $792.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Charter Communications’ Q1 2022 earnings at $7.09 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $6.97 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $7.76 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $8.86 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $30.67 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $42.22 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CHTR. BNP Paribas cut Charter Communications from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Loop Capital cut their price target on Charter Communications from $730.00 to $615.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. TD Securities cut their price target on Charter Communications from $870.00 to $860.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Wolfe Research lowered Charter Communications from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and cut their price target for the company from $712.00 to $621.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Charter Communications from $665.00 to $603.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $758.38.

Shares of CHTR stock opened at $600.24 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $624.50 and its 200-day moving average is $699.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.62 billion, a PE ratio of 24.17, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.97. Charter Communications has a 52 week low of $549.59 and a 52 week high of $825.62.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $8.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.91 by $2.02. The company had revenue of $13.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.25 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 9.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Charter Communications will post 31.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Charter Communications news, CEO Thomas Rutledge sold 43,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $674.34, for a total value of $29,068,100.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Christopher L. Winfrey purchased 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $591.96 per share, with a total value of $1,627,890.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Charter Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.18% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

