CGI (NYSE:GIB) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.36 EPS

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.36, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. CGI had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 20.14%. CGI’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS.

Shares of NYSE GIB traded down $2.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $86.53. 6,307 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 261,031. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.25. CGI has a one year low of $74.58 and a one year high of $93.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $85.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.93. The company has a market cap of $21.21 billion, a PE ratio of 20.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.03.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CGI stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) by 28.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 326,041 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,083 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.13% of CGI worth $29,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 51.44% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GIB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. boosted their price target on CGI from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on CGI in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Scotiabank boosted their price target on CGI from C$127.00 to C$131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on CGI from C$125.00 to C$127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.80.

CGI Company Profile

CGI, Inc engages in the provision of information technology (IT) and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Northern Europe, Canada, France, U.S. Commercial and State Government, U.S. Federal, U.K., Eastern, Central and Southern Europe (ECS) and Asia Pacific Global Delivery Centers of Excellence (APC).

