CGI (NYSE:GIB) Announces Earnings Results

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. CGI had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 20.14%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis.
CGI stock traded down $2.17 on Thursday, hitting $86.42. 12,712 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 261,031. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $21.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.93. CGI has a 1 year low of $74.58 and a 1 year high of $93.93.
A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of CGI from C$129.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. CIBC increased their price objective on CGI from C$130.00 to C$135.00 in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised CGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on CGI in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. They set a “sell” rating and a $85.44 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on CGI from C$125.00 to C$127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CGI currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.26.
CGI Company Profile
CGI, Inc engages in the provision of information technology (IT) and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Northern Europe, Canada, France, U.S. Commercial and State Government, U.S. Federal, U.K., Eastern, Central and Southern Europe (ECS) and Asia Pacific Global Delivery Centers of Excellence (APC).
