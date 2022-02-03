CGI (NYSE:GIB) Announces Earnings Results

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. CGI had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 20.14%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis.

CGI stock traded down $2.17 on Thursday, hitting $86.42. 12,712 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 261,031. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $21.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.93. CGI has a 1 year low of $74.58 and a 1 year high of $93.93.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of CGI from C$129.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. CIBC increased their price objective on CGI from C$130.00 to C$135.00 in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised CGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on CGI in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. They set a “sell” rating and a $85.44 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on CGI from C$125.00 to C$127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CGI currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.26.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CGI stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 326,041 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 72,083 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.13% of CGI worth $29,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.44% of the company’s stock.

CGI Company Profile

CGI, Inc engages in the provision of information technology (IT) and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Northern Europe, Canada, France, U.S. Commercial and State Government, U.S. Federal, U.K., Eastern, Central and Southern Europe (ECS) and Asia Pacific Global Delivery Centers of Excellence (APC).

