CF Industries Holdings, Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $13.47 Per Share, Scotiabank Forecasts (NYSE:CF)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) – Analysts at Scotiabank boosted their FY2022 EPS estimates for CF Industries in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 2nd. Scotiabank analyst B. Isaacson now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $13.47 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $13.45.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on CF. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of CF Industries from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. The analyst cites the company’s disclosure that its Q4 is tracking better thanks to the strong global nitrogen market conditions. Jackson adds that even assuming a moderation from record prices, CF still seems to be pace for free cash flow well in excess of $10 per share, which should accelerate buybacks and provide more dry powder for investments. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank cut CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on CF Industries from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on CF Industries in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CF Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.58.

CF opened at $74.56 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $66.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.00. The company has a market cap of $15.99 billion, a PE ratio of 54.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.04. CF Industries has a 1 year low of $42.15 and a 1 year high of $75.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.79.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 5.86%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 2.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,303,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,301,883,000 after purchasing an additional 571,479 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 5.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,968,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $512,895,000 after purchasing an additional 510,427 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 40.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,005,939 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $411,906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316,929 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 3.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,309,096 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $376,051,000 after purchasing an additional 215,396 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 0.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,922,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $330,579,000 after purchasing an additional 15,311 shares during the period. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Stephen A. Furbacher sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.98, for a total transaction of $131,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Douglas C. Barnard sold 35,207 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.65, for a total value of $2,205,718.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 167,210 shares of company stock worth $11,089,034 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.96%.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

