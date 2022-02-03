Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.71 EPS

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The construction company reported $4.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.07 by $0.71, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Century Communities had a return on equity of 30.48% and a net margin of 10.64%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of CCS stock traded down $2.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $64.82. The company had a trading volume of 7,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,687. Century Communities has a 12 month low of $47.58 and a 12 month high of $86.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 2.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $74.43 and its 200 day moving average is $69.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.80%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CCS shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Century Communities from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. B. Riley upped their price target on Century Communities from $102.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Century Communities from $104.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Century Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.20.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Century Communities stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) by 61.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 381,646 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 145,772 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.13% of Century Communities worth $25,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

Century Communities Company Profile

Century Communities, Inc engages in the development, design, construction, marketing and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It operates through the following business segments: West, Mountain, Texas, Southeast, and Wade Journey Homes. The West segment refers to Southern California, Central Valley, Bay Area and Washington.

