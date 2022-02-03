Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Shares Sold by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC decreased its position in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 619 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CNC. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Centene by 13.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 107,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,847,000 after purchasing an additional 12,548 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Centene by 17.2% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 3,953 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Centene by 5.5% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Centene by 12.1% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Centene by 7.0% during the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Centene alerts:

CNC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on Centene from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Mizuho upped their price target on Centene from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays assumed coverage on Centene in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Centene in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Centene from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.78.

In other news, EVP Mark J. Brooks sold 2,774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $221,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director John R. Roberts sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total transaction of $1,500,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 95,167 shares of company stock worth $7,514,555. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Centene stock opened at $78.82 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Centene Co. has a 12 month low of $57.16 and a 12 month high of $85.44. The stock has a market cap of $45.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.56.

Centene Profile

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

Read More: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC).

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.