Centaurus Financial Inc. Trims Holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Centaurus Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 89 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in MarketAxess by 196.2% in the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 63,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,623,000 after purchasing an additional 41,921 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in MarketAxess by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 449,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $188,957,000 after purchasing an additional 23,100 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in MarketAxess by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 54,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,857,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in MarketAxess by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 660,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $277,995,000 after buying an additional 54,630 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in MarketAxess by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 790,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $331,802,000 after buying an additional 20,535 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MKTX. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $490.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MarketAxess from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $345.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $426.00 to $424.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $369.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Compass Point cut shares of MarketAxess from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $410.00.

In other MarketAxess news, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.08, for a total value of $740,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.72, for a total transaction of $366,649.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:MKTX opened at $344.26 on Thursday. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $321.17 and a fifty-two week high of $587.89. The stock has a market cap of $13.09 billion, a PE ratio of 50.85 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $377.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $413.87.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.06). MarketAxess had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 36.90%. The business had revenue of $165.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. MarketAxess’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 8th. This is a positive change from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is currently 39.00%.

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

