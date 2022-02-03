Centaurus Financial Inc. Sells 552 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Centaurus Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 5.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,204 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 552 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 138.3% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 491 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 85.8% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 758 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Southwest Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $59.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Argus decreased their price target on Southwest Airlines from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Southwest Airlines from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Southwest Airlines from $65.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southwest Airlines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.24.

Southwest Airlines stock opened at $44.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Southwest Airlines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.66 and a fifty-two week high of $64.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.68, a PEG ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.73.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The airline reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.07. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 6.19% and a negative return on equity of 12.89%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.29) earnings per share. Southwest Airlines’s revenue was up 150.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

