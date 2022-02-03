Centaurus Financial Inc. Purchases 1,524 Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) by 54.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,347 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,524 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IEI. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,020,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,181,000 after purchasing an additional 149,338 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,169,000 after purchasing an additional 12,869 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 22.7% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 304.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 85,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,142,000 after acquiring an additional 64,299 shares during the period. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $335,000.

Get iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of IEI stock opened at $126.81 on Thursday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $126.46 and a twelve month high of $132.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.57.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.081 per share. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 1st.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.