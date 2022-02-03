Centaurus Financial Inc. Lowers Holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Centaurus Financial Inc. trimmed its position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 9.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Dover were worth $411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dover during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Dover by 681.8% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Dover by 361.4% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dover by 160.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Dover during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DOV stock opened at $170.26 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $173.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.24. Dover Co. has a twelve month low of $118.27 and a twelve month high of $184.04. The company has a market capitalization of $24.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.11. Dover had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 28.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on DOV. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Dover in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $152.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on Dover from $218.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Dover from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Dover from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Dover from $163.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.08.

In other Dover news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 20,033 shares of Dover stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.48, for a total value of $3,335,093.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

