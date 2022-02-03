Centaurus Financial Inc. Has $368,000 Stock Position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL)

Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL) by 14.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,861 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF were worth $368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FNCL. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,523,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,866,000. Full Sail Capital LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 509,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,346,000 after purchasing an additional 76,295 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,601,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 102.6% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 68,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,677,000 after purchasing an additional 34,684 shares in the last quarter.

Get Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF alerts:

Shares of FNCL opened at $56.64 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.13. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a 52 week low of $43.06 and a 52 week high of $59.39.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.