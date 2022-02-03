Centaurus Financial Inc. Grows Stake in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 171.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,384 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AGNC Investment in the third quarter worth $1,428,000. Redwood Investment Management LLC grew its position in AGNC Investment by 17.0% in the second quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 201,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,399,000 after acquiring an additional 29,257 shares in the last quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP grew its position in AGNC Investment by 7.3% in the third quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP now owns 22,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in AGNC Investment by 2,321.6% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 777,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,129,000 after acquiring an additional 745,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its position in AGNC Investment by 94.2% during the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 86,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after buying an additional 42,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Gary D. Kain sold 6,120 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $99,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AGNC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $16.50 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of AGNC Investment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays lowered shares of AGNC Investment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AGNC Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGNC opened at $14.47 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 12 month low of $14.16 and a 12 month high of $18.84.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 58.24% and a return on equity of 17.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a jan 22 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a yield of 9.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is currently 121.01%.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

