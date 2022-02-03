Centaurus Financial Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA)

Centaurus Financial Inc. trimmed its position in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,122 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF were worth $474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 17,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the period. Acas LLC increased its holdings in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Acas LLC now owns 56,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,848,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 15,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MNA opened at $31.73 on Thursday. IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF has a twelve month low of $31.35 and a twelve month high of $33.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.05 and its 200 day moving average is $32.64.

