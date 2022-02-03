Celularity Inc (NASDAQ:CELU) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.29 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Celularity Inc (NASDAQ:CELU) to announce earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Celularity’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.21) and the lowest is ($0.40). The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Celularity will report full year earnings of ($1.33) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.67) to ($1.03). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($1.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.40) to ($0.98). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Celularity.

Get Celularity alerts:

Celularity (NASDAQ:CELU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.75. The business had revenue of $10.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 million.

CELU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Celularity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Celularity in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Celularity in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on Celularity in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Celularity during the third quarter worth about $87,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celularity in the third quarter worth about $88,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celularity in the third quarter worth about $109,000. Caption Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celularity in the third quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Celularity in the third quarter worth about $179,000. Institutional investors own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

CELU stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.70. 149,960 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 187,625. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.94. Celularity has a 52-week low of $3.63 and a 52-week high of $13.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

About Celularity

GX Acquisition Corp. entered into a definitive agreement for a business combination with Celularity Inc, which is expected to occur in the second quarter of 2021.

Featured Article: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Celularity (CELU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Celularity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celularity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.